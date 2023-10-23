First Thing Monday: 2023-10-23

Written by on October 23, 2023

  1. white lightning – 1930
  2. Shane – woman don’t you go
  3. ace song service – persuasion
  4. nihilist spasm band – destroy the nations
  5. iron butterfly – In-A-Gadda-Da-Vida
  6. Tim rose – morning dew
  7. Blues magoos – pipe dream
  8. Monique Brumby – Mary
  9. Monique Brumby – that’s me
  10. circus head – mermaid speaks
  11. Minute 36 – the surrender
  12. angelik – in the dark
  13. Abbie Cardwell – fiction
  14. athletic teenage joggers – hello demons
  15. falsity – forever and ever
  16. Fiona beverage – Mary Reilly
  17. midget handjob – mail order revolution
  18. mind funk – goddess
  19. Holly Miranda – waves
  20. offline dodge – the bird
  21. offline dodge – four square
  22. funk inc. – the better half
  23. funk inc. – jung bongo
  24. Nicolay & Kay – what we live
  25. Nicolay & Kay – i’ve seen rivers
  26. Jackal UK – Bodymove
  27. Kingspy – Just Fine (Uk Garage Edit)
  28. Raffen – you better believe
