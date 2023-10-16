First Thing Monday: 2023-10-16

October 16, 2023

  1. clockwork – cybernaut
  2. fargo – abaddon
  3. mammoth – mammoth
  4. Roger Powell – Pipeline ’78
  5. Jonathan Cain – Go Now!
  6. Tony Wilson – I Like Your Style
  7. mac rybell – the lantern
  8. serguei – qurico
  9. Nico – these days
  10. Nico – it was a pleasure then
  11. mightyfew – both shoulders
  12. mightyboy – crashing down
  13. Alice night – curious child
  14. NEBO – the show
  15. Jemma Nicole – guilty and free
  16. napalm death – next on the list
  17. nite jewel – in the dark
  18. seraphs coal – no hero
  19. seraphs coal – all systems down
  20. semi-normal – wake me up sunshine
  21. Madeline Bell & Alan Parker – That’s What Friends Are For
  22. Johnny Pearson – Assault Course
  23. John Cameron – Swamp Fever
  24. Francis Coppieters – Piano In Transit
  25. Francis Coppieters – Sales Talk
  26. Francis Coppieters – Kings Road Chelsea
  27. Francis Coppieters – Samba De Negra
  28. Frank Morelli – defunk brothers
  29. the agents – double o and a half
  30. EJEEBEATS – Momento
  31. EJEEBEATS – Providance
  32. Yoshino – Outside
  33. Yoshino – Back 2 Live
Previous post

Powersurge: 2023-10-15

