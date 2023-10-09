First Thing Monday: 2023-10-09

Written by on October 9, 2023

  1. Jake Mason trio – smile awhile
  2. Jake Mason trio – butter melt
  3. Emile Nelson – your life
  4. The laurels – tidal wave
  5. Laurel and the painkillers – close that door
  6. philip walsh – take it easy
  7. matt walker – don’t walk me home
  8. matt walker – it hurts me too
  9. matt walker – hard to hide
  10. christy wallace – Obsession
  11. Trev and Kym Warner – Bound for glory
  12. Trev and Kym Warner – money in the bank
  13. wild oats – family band
  14. wild oats – black the panes
  15. wild oats – pearls
  16. Keith Mansfield – The Main Event
  17. Alan Hawkshaw – Bluebird
  18. Tony Hatch – Return to the Stars
  19. funk inc. – kool is back
  20. funk inc – bowlegs
  21. Best man – i see you
  22. Jordan brown – better to leave
  23. funk inc – bowlegs
  24. Cam’ron featuring Juelz Santana – Hey Ma
  25. ashanti – feel so good
  26. shortee blitz – outro
  27. GAZZI – Ella
  28. GAZZI – Quiere salir
  29. Kutcorners – Little Things
  30. Kutcorners – Break My Soul
  31. Kutcorners – Cookie
  32. The Rapid Eye – Alderaan (The Olmec Heads ‘Higher’ Mix)
