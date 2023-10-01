First Thing Monday: 2023-10-01

- Tamam Shud – sea the swells
- Peter Howe – I’m Alive
- Terry Hannagan – I’ll be alright
- The stone circus – Mr grey
- The tangerine zoo – nature’s children
- Mad river – wind chimes
- Food – forever is a dream
- Neo neo – Lewis Carroll
- Neo Neo – Minimax dadamax
- Neohip – Messiah of desire
- Anya Anastasia – losing wild
- ephemerons – Nostromo
- Light noise – Blue
- Light noise – impatience
- like wires – irregular
- like wires – satellite
- Freddie McCoy – Listen here (pt 1)
- Harold Mabern – i want you back
- Fila Brazilia – Airlock Homes
- Kevin Yost – Drums Delicious
- Chaser – Blue Planet
- nobonoko – Chat au Chocolat
- nobonoko – Sylvester The Cat
- Y U QT – Homeless Dub
- BWK Project – Know Me Edit
- Anz – Loos In Twos NRG
