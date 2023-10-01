First Thing Monday: 2023-10-01

Written by on October 1, 2023

  1. Tamam Shud – sea the swells
  2. Peter Howe – I’m Alive
  3. Terry Hannagan – I’ll be alright
  4. The stone circus – Mr grey
  5. The tangerine zoo – nature’s children
  6. Mad river – wind chimes
  7. Food – forever is a dream
  8. Neo neo – Lewis Carroll
  9. Neo Neo – Minimax dadamax
  10. Neohip – Messiah of desire
  11. Anya Anastasia – losing wild
  12. ephemerons – Nostromo
  13. Light noise – Blue
  14. Light noise – impatience
  15. like wires – irregular
  16. like wires – satellite
  17. Freddie McCoy – Listen here (pt 1)
  18. Harold Mabern – i want you back
  19. Fila Brazilia – Airlock Homes
  20. Kevin Yost – Drums Delicious
  21. Chaser – Blue Planet
  22. nobonoko – Chat au Chocolat
  23. nobonoko – Sylvester The Cat
  24. Y U QT – Homeless Dub
  25. BWK Project – Know Me Edit
  26. Anz – Loos In Twos NRG
