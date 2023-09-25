First Thing Monday: 2023-09-25

Written by on September 25, 2023

  1. Howard Riley Trio – Overground
  2. Anni Rossi – machine
  3. Anni Rossi – Venice
  4. Razel – Alice
  5. the red paintings – destroy the robots
  6. Ben Roger’s Instrumental asylum – heroes
  7. Ben Roger’s instrumental asylum – take the A train
  8. Mackenzie – what’s that?
  9. Mackenzie – to the bottom
  10. quiet child – und gott lachte
  11. David Varacalli – Things
  12. The Toss – that’s just not cricket
  13. The Toss – Warnie’s lament
  14. Plan B – Candy – Perreo Remix
  15. Cartel De Santa ft Varios Arts – Party Party
  16. Angel Dior – Piropi Remix
  17. Missy Elliot – who you gonna call
  18. Busta rhymes – show me what you got
  19. El Michels Affair Feat. Raekwon – PJ’s
  20. Krotone – Burning
  21. Krotone – Feel You
  22. Krotone – Dreaming
  23. Makaveli – Deep in the Jungle
  24. Makaveli – Rollers Express
  25. Scooter – Faster Harder Scooter (Club Mix)
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Powersurge: 2023-09-24

Current track

Title

Artist