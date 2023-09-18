First Thing Monday: 2023-09-18

- Tamam Shud – Lady sunshine
- Frog hollow – sungod
- Essense – reality
- Essense – gotta feel
- Danny Ross – Rosas
- the zoids – Venus fly
- the zoids – star sign
- Mick Harvey and Anita Lane – Harley Davidson
- Mick Harvey and Anita Lane – the song of slurs
- John Kennedy – take me now
- the night party – snake bite
- the night party – light of day
- nico – you forgot to answer
- the trudy – Oh!
- ms kittin – play me a tape
- Doris troy – ain’t that cute
- Doris Troy – he’s qualified
- Bollywood Funk – Qurbani
- Bollywood Funk – Mera Jawani
- Lonnie smith – spinning wheel
- Side effect – Always there
- ROMBREAKER – Honolulu Conflict
- ROMBREAKER – Bastardized
- ROMBREAKER – Witch Hunt
- Makaveli – Everything For You
- Makaveli – Badbwoy Sound
