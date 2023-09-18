First Thing Monday: 2023-09-18

Written by on September 18, 2023

  1. Tamam Shud – Lady sunshine
  2. Frog hollow – sungod
  3. Essense – reality
  4. Essense – gotta feel
  5. Danny Ross – Rosas
  6. the zoids – Venus fly
  7. the zoids – star sign
  8. Mick Harvey and Anita Lane – Harley Davidson
  9. Mick Harvey and Anita Lane – the song of slurs
  10. John Kennedy – take me now
  11. the night party – snake bite
  12. the night party – light of day
  13. nico – you forgot to answer
  14. the trudy – Oh!
  15. ms kittin – play me a tape
  16. Doris troy – ain’t that cute
  17. Doris Troy – he’s qualified
  18. Bollywood Funk – Qurbani
  19. Bollywood Funk – Mera Jawani
  20. Lonnie smith – spinning wheel
  21. Side effect – Always there
  22. ROMBREAKER – Honolulu Conflict
  23. ROMBREAKER – Bastardized
  24. ROMBREAKER – Witch Hunt
  25. Makaveli – Everything For You
  26. Makaveli – Badbwoy Sound
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Prison Show: 2023-09-17

Current track

Title

Artist