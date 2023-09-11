First Thing Monday: 2023-09-11

  1. truth and janey – under my thumb
  2. Negative space – forbidden fruit
  3. the saints – I’m stranded
  4. Razor – Task force
  5. THE DAINTY MORSELS – Don’t Stray
  6. Desmodus – Reveal
  7. deadlock – suits of rule
  8. Dan Cribb & The Isolated – keep on punching
  10. Cecil turbine – you come
  11. the trouble with templeton – I recorded you
  12. the trouble dolls – 7:05
  13. the trouble dolls – Japanese gum
  14. George Jackson – walking the city streets
  15. George Jackson – Dear Abby
  16. Flora Purim – Moon dreams
  17. OPA – Montevideo
  18. Bollywood Funk – Chandi Sona
  19. Bollywood Funk – Raffo chakkar
  20. Ginuwine – stingy
  21. P. diddy and the family – And we
  22. Mary J Blige – Didn’t mean
  23. Da band – Why
  24. DJ ski – cant get enough
  25. DJ ski – The Bounce
  26. Rainbow Warrior – A Trip To Space (Club Mix)
  27. Soulfighter – Brainbow
  28. Pandemonium Projects – Water Edge (Club Mix)
  29. The Joshua Project – Hold Me (Straight Mix)
