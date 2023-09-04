First Thing Monday: 2023-09-04

- this side up – book a trip
- the shanes – Chris Craft no. 9
- Chris and Craig – i need you
- Brat Farrar – make you mine
- the braves – side by side
- bit by bats – the nature vs. effect
- bit by bats – the suburban ballet
- Sue Baker – Heather
- the cold field – they thrived
- colourwheel – growing pains
- Martha Ulaeto – music alone
- Segun Robert – Big race
- Amel Addmore – Jane
- Soulstice – Where Were You
- Swag – Rug Munch
- Gabriel Rene – Absynthesis
- Afro-Mystik – Tidepools
- Andy Caldwell – Sin Musica
- Beatshotters – Guilty By Association
- Beatshotters – I’m Here Now
- Beatshotters – Rain Down
- Beatshotters – Sunny Daze
- Sasha / Emerson – Scorchio
- Ground Zero – It’s Over
