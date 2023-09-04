First Thing Monday: 2023-09-04

Written by on September 4, 2023

  1. this side up – book a trip
  2. the shanes – Chris Craft no. 9
  3. Chris and Craig – i need you
  4. Brat Farrar – make you mine
  5. the braves – side by side
  6. bit by bats – the nature vs. effect
  7. bit by bats – the suburban ballet
  8. Sue Baker – Heather
  9. the cold field – they thrived
  10. colourwheel – growing pains
  11. Martha Ulaeto – music alone
  12. Segun Robert – Big race
  13. Amel Addmore – Jane
  14. Soulstice – Where Were You
  15. Swag – Rug Munch
  16. Gabriel Rene – Absynthesis
  17. Afro-Mystik – Tidepools
  18. Andy Caldwell – Sin Musica
  19. Beatshotters – Guilty By Association
  20. Beatshotters – I’m Here Now
  21. Beatshotters – Rain Down
  22. Beatshotters – Sunny Daze
  23. Sasha / Emerson – Scorchio
  24. Ground Zero – It’s Over
