First Thing Monday: 2023-08-28

  1. Jesse Deane freeman – after a while
  2. the dead menzies – Holiday in Cambodia
  3. Chaz – green stuff
  4. communal red – losing you
  5. band in Texas – justified
  6. the bank holidays – thereabouts
  7. the bank holidays – the motif
  8. bansheeland – headwax
  9. Jessica bailiff – failing yesterday
  10. Natalie merchant – owensboro
  11. Ramsey Lewis – Gemini rising
  12. Ramsey Lewis – sun goddess
  13. kool and the gang – rhyme tyme people
  14. kool and the gang – Hollywood swinging
  15. lab jacd – no comply
  16. lab jacd – la playa
  17. ojosfinos – CASTIGO II
  18. ojosfinos – TURREO SESSIONS
  19. ojosfinos – TODOS HABLAN
  20. Groove Chronicles – No Joke
  21. Groove Chronicles – Shine
  22. Megabass & Michael K – Ghostline
  23. Yanou · Do – On and On (Flashrider Mix)
  24. D.I.Y.S. – Play With Me (Club Mix)
