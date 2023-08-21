First Thing Monday: 2023-08-21

  1. mammoth – mammoth
  2. Enoch smoky – it’s cruel
  3. mind garage – asphalt mother
  4. Jefferson Airplane – my best friend
  5. Jefferson Airplane – today
  6. Jefferson Airplane – comin’ back to me
  7. the darkened seas – I give it all
  8. silverchair – across the night
  9. Lilli’s room – angel
  10. Lilli’s room – as I am
  11. Shrimpwitch – egg paranoia
  12. Tex Perkins and the dark horses – word to come
  13. Susan Lily – Daisy Jane
  14. Mary Laslett – second street
  15. lifo – summertown
  16. queens of the stone age – tangled up in plaid
  17. Lilly Wood and the prick – where i want to be
  18. Linkin Park – Rnw@y
  19. Fluid Motion – Lost and Found
  20. Jazzanova – Bohemian Sunset
  21. Mark Farina – Midnight Calling
  22. Fantastic Fresh – Got To Be Real
  23. Fantastic Fresh – From The Dark Side
  24. Fantastic Fresh – Don’t Believe
  25. Soho – Silver Blue Lady
  26. DJ Erwin – S.P.A.N.K.
  27. DJ Tatana – Dream Off Pulsedriver Remix
