First Thing Monday: 2023-08-07

Written by on August 7, 2023

  1. Jefferson Starship – alien
  2. Jefferson Starship – stairway to Cleveland
  3. The Jesus and Mary chain – her way of praying
  4. The Jesus and Mary chain – head on
  5. Rebecca Moore – not my island
  6. Todd Cook – Tom Wills
  7. Kiko – like no other
  8. veruca salt – straight jacket
  9. the verve – this is music
  10. the verve – a new decade
  11. Hollie Cook – tiger balm
  12. Hollie Cook – postman
  13. KRG – empty minds
  14. KRG – cell song
  15. Nick Krieg – pirates
  16. Mary Laslett – sing
  17. The Enablers – South Beat
  18. The Enablers – The Grand Corniche
  19. Jackie Moore – clean up your own yard
  20. Jackie Moore – Wonderful, marvelous
  21. Ricardo Eddy Martinez – Expreso Ritmico
  22. grupo sintesis – aqui estamos
  23. juan pablo torres y algo nuevo – y que bien
  24. Chico Sonido, K Rizz – Este Reggaeton
  25. CHICO SONIDO ft. Rosella – Experiencia Aural
  26. Groove Chronicles – Muzik 2Step mix
  27. Groove Chronicles – Aftermath 2Step mix
  28. Groove Chronicles – Twisted soul 2Step mix
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Prison Show: 2023-08-06

Current track

Title

Artist