First Thing Monday: 2023-07-24

  1. white noise – firebird
  2. white noise – your hidden dreams
  3. The Indelible Murtceps – be my honey
  4. The Indelible Murtceps – but that’s alright
  5. The Format – She Doesn’t Get It
  6. The Format – Pick Me Up
  7. midnight juggernauts – tombstone
  8. midnight juggernauts – nine lives
  9. the ting tings – we started nothing
  10. the ting tings – Great DJ
  11. the interceptors – pins and chains
  12. the suitable few – the fringe of society
  13. sandie white – old devil moon
  14. tubby justice – angel
  15. Juliette Seizure & the Tremor-Dolls – seizure salad
  16. July 14th – take my hand
  17. July 14th – lonely planet
  18. Ryan martin john – wright street lights
  19. Shakatak – Nocturne
  20. Shakatak – Deadline
  21. Shakatak – Twilight Time
  22. Formidable Vegetable Sound System feat. JPOD – change
  23. Formidable Vegetable Sound System – yield
  24. dubmarine – chip
  25. dubmarine – ancient wonders
  26. Kryptik – It’s Not Right – KTS rmx
  27. Kryptik – It’s The Way – KTS rmx
  28. Kryptik – They Don’t Know – KTS rmx
  29. Svenson & Gielen – Twisted (Energy Mix)
  30. Emanuelle Top – Acid Phase (Kai Tracid Remix)
  31. Rank 1 – Awakening (Cosmic Gate Remix)
