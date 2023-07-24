First Thing Monday: 2023-07-24

- white noise – firebird
- white noise – your hidden dreams
- The Indelible Murtceps – be my honey
- The Indelible Murtceps – but that’s alright
- The Format – She Doesn’t Get It
- The Format – Pick Me Up
- midnight juggernauts – tombstone
- midnight juggernauts – nine lives
- the ting tings – we started nothing
- the ting tings – Great DJ
- the interceptors – pins and chains
- the suitable few – the fringe of society
- sandie white – old devil moon
- tubby justice – angel
- Juliette Seizure & the Tremor-Dolls – seizure salad
- July 14th – take my hand
- July 14th – lonely planet
- Ryan martin john – wright street lights
- Shakatak – Nocturne
- Shakatak – Deadline
- Shakatak – Twilight Time
- Formidable Vegetable Sound System feat. JPOD – change
- Formidable Vegetable Sound System – yield
- dubmarine – chip
- dubmarine – ancient wonders
- Kryptik – It’s Not Right – KTS rmx
- Kryptik – It’s The Way – KTS rmx
- Kryptik – They Don’t Know – KTS rmx
- Svenson & Gielen – Twisted (Energy Mix)
- Emanuelle Top – Acid Phase (Kai Tracid Remix)
- Rank 1 – Awakening (Cosmic Gate Remix)
