First Thing Monday: 2023-07-17

  1. the confusement park – man with no memory
  2. the creeps – years from nowhere
  3. the creeps – time
  4. coneheads – boomer beach
  5. coneheads – cherry cherry
  6. the dagoes – daunting
  7. the dagoes – somehow
  8. Liz Dealey – abattoir
  9. ze robotz – warmth of the sun
  10. space circus – waiting
  11. dennis the fox – piledriver
  12. gritz – bayou country
  13. Jackie DeShannon – the weight
  14. Billy Swan – don’t be cruel
  15. Hoyt Axton – California women
  16. Los van van – llegue llegue
  17. Hilario Duran – la contrapartida
  18. Roy Ayers – Priscilla’s theme
  19. Roy Ayers – King George
  20. Roy Ayers – Aragon
  21. MrJuan – La Mariposa
  22. MrJuan – El Nuevo Son
  23. cypress hill – make a move
  24. cypress hill – killafornia
  25. Para – Let You Go
  26. Higgo – Dope Mutha Fucka
  27. Higgo – Do Yo Thang
  28. York – Farewell To The Moon
  29. Peran – We Want To Be Free
