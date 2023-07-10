First Thing Monday: 2023-07-10

Written by on July 10, 2023

  1. magic hour – after tomorrow
  2. be your own pet – fill my pill
  3. be your own pet – ouch
  4. the ray mann three – gettin thru
  5. dean manning – Tricks
  6. mama kin – I’m gonna do it
  7. Alex Harvey – horizons
  8. the troggs – night of the long grass
  9. the syn – 14 hour technicolour dream
  10. soulharvest – empty pages
  11. soulharvest – amber tribe
  12. bombscare – scared city
  13. bombscare – sitting on the fence
  14. Rick James – you and I
  15. Rick James – Mary Jane
  16. Rick James – bustin’ out on funk
  17. Cosmic Dub Hop – Minningar
  18. Cosmic Dub Hop – Hardcore Piano
  19. Mase – stay out of my way
  20. Mase – get ready
  21. Dubmarine – Inspiration Drive
  22. Dubmarine – Dots N Lines (Live)
  23. Rumor Control – Old School Flavas
  24. Rumor Control – Margarita Suprise
  25. Blank & Jones – Nightclubbing (Wippenberg Remix)
  26. D.J. Crack – Space People (De Donatis Rmx)
