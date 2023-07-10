First Thing Monday: 2023-07-10

- magic hour – after tomorrow
- be your own pet – fill my pill
- be your own pet – ouch
- the ray mann three – gettin thru
- dean manning – Tricks
- mama kin – I’m gonna do it
- Alex Harvey – horizons
- the troggs – night of the long grass
- the syn – 14 hour technicolour dream
- soulharvest – empty pages
- soulharvest – amber tribe
- bombscare – scared city
- bombscare – sitting on the fence
- Rick James – you and I
- Rick James – Mary Jane
- Rick James – bustin’ out on funk
- Cosmic Dub Hop – Minningar
- Cosmic Dub Hop – Hardcore Piano
- Mase – stay out of my way
- Mase – get ready
- Dubmarine – Inspiration Drive
- Dubmarine – Dots N Lines (Live)
- Rumor Control – Old School Flavas
- Rumor Control – Margarita Suprise
- Blank & Jones – Nightclubbing (Wippenberg Remix)
- D.J. Crack – Space People (De Donatis Rmx)
Reader's opinions