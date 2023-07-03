First Thing Monday: 2023-07-03

July 3, 2023

  1. the jaguars – two can play
  2. the viceroys – five steps to hell
  3. the victims – television addict
  4. Uncle Bob’s band – Mr. Domestic
  5. Yatha Sidhra – Part 3
  6. Yatha Sidhra – Part 4
  7. Ben Mason – care of cell 44
  8. Kaya Jarrett – new chapter
  9. Rita Tomlins – weather
  10. you am i – junk
  11. Rosanne Cash, Trisha Yearwood – seven year ache
  12. Jenny Owen Youngs – drinking song
  13. otherworld – next big thing
  14. sleeptalker – end of the night
  15. the craving daisies – true
  16. the craving daisies – budge
  17. emergency crank radio – say anything
  18. The Hannah James group – effigy
  19. The Hannah James group – silver and white
  20. Anthony B – Highest Grade
  21. Nish Wadada – Royal salute
  22. No_Name – Scapegoats
  23. No_Name – False Flag
  24. Van Gils & De Goeij – I Don’t Need You Anymore (Olmec Heads Remix)
  25. DJ Dimitri – Voice (Vector Mode Rmx)
  26. Ground Zero – It’s Over
