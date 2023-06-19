First Thing Monday: 2023-06-19

Written by on June 19, 2023

  1. supertramp – Asylum
  2. supertramp – Rudy
  3. relaxed mechanics – Truckin’ Casanova
  4. Thorburn – Brick wall
  5. The Belair bandits – Nights in Rio
  6. supergroove – sitting inside my head
  7. supergroove – five word headline
  8. superorganism – relax
  9. superorganism – it’s all good
  10. super Florence jam – all you got
  11. super Florence jam – dream
  12. The zorros – too young
  13. Invader – Anastasia
  14. Abbe May – Carolina
  15. Bex Marshall – stand up
  16. Lila McCann – can you hear me
  17. Ally Marks – Addiction
  18. Jodi martin – screwed up
  19. Angie Martinez – A New Day
  20. Angie Martinez – If I Could Go
  21. MC Honky – My Bad Seed
  22. MC Honky – Soft Velvety ‘Fer
  23. Kutcorners – Envious
  24. Kutcorners – No Idea
  25. Kutcorners – Guaya Guaya
  26. DMX Krew – I’m All Alone
  27. Leila – A
  28. Darryl Merritt – The First Day
  29. Ben Ben And No Ben – Rotes Haar
  30. Cream & Candy – Break Dreams
  31. Desperation – Dam Dam
  32. Alien Factory – Destiny
