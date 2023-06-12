First Thing Monday: 2023-06-12

Written by on June 12, 2023

  1. July – dandelion seeds
  2. The gods – towards the skies
  3. the Midas touch – Harvey
  4. the roulettes – jackpot
  5. Raw honey – she’s 35
  6. Raw honey – empty handed
  7. Dave Reid – level 44
  8. Dave Reid – no more lies
  9. Wasted Monday – winnie blue
  10. Washington – welcome stranger
  11. Washington – cement
  12. wild meadows – first exit
  13. The Novocaines – something to someone
  14. novella – the promise
  15. Gaynel hodge – follow the fox
  16. Dave Bartholomew – wishbone
  17. Leon and the burners – crack up
  18. Ramsey Lewis – Brazilica
  19. Harvey mason – hop scotch
  20. Weldon Irvin – Sinbad
  21. Oscar Sharp – Runaway
  23. Salem – Face It
  24. Up Hygh – The Gift
  25. Armand Van Helden – Break da 80’s
  26. Tom Wilson – Techno Cat
  27. Rozzo – Black Monday
  28. Winx – Don’t Laugh
  29. York – Farewell to the Moon (Airwave Remix)
