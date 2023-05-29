First Thing Monday: 2023-05-29

Written by on May 29, 2023

  1. David Bowie – across the universe
  2. David Bowie – can you hear me
  3. we all want to – streets of your town
  4. we all want to – we’re not perfect
  5. wet taxis – it’s gonna rain
  6. wet taxis – hypnotized
  7. wet taxis – in the past
  8. Glass Wolfe – Helen of Troy
  9. Glass Wolfe – the tempest
  10. wet taxis – in the past
  11. the milk – blue desert
  12. madam super trash – diff verlds
  13. rehab – the journey
  14. riot runners – overthrown again
  15. riot runners – girl like you
  16. The Blackbyrds – city life
  17. The Blackbyrds – unfinished business
  18. the impressions – choice of colors
  19. the impressions – check out your mind
  20. the tymes – street talk
  21. Colette Kelly – city of fools
  22. Alexander Flood – Berlin
  23. Alexander Flood – Deja Vu
  24. Free Weel – Acid Party
  25. wet taxis – in the past
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Prison Show: 2023-05-28

Current track

Title

Artist