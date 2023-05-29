First Thing Monday: 2023-05-29

- David Bowie – across the universe
- David Bowie – can you hear me
- we all want to – streets of your town
- we all want to – we’re not perfect
- wet taxis – it’s gonna rain
- wet taxis – hypnotized
- wet taxis – in the past
- Glass Wolfe – Helen of Troy
- Glass Wolfe – the tempest
- the milk – blue desert
- madam super trash – diff verlds
- rehab – the journey
- riot runners – overthrown again
- riot runners – girl like you
- The Blackbyrds – city life
- The Blackbyrds – unfinished business
- the impressions – choice of colors
- the impressions – check out your mind
- the tymes – street talk
- Colette Kelly – city of fools
- Alexander Flood – Berlin
- Alexander Flood – Deja Vu
- Free Weel – Acid Party
