First Thing Monday: 2023-05-22

  1. the white stripes – little acorns
  2. the white stripes – black math
  3. tiny tin lady – fall into line
  4. tiny tin lady – dubble bummage
  5. marea – no distractions please
  6. Andrew Tuttle – reflections on the twilight
  7. Jozsef James – last night on earth
  8. hideous sun demon – It’s Velcro
  9. Victoriana Gaye – red moon ray
  10. the asteroid belt – Nullarbor Plane
  11. the asteroid belt – memory loss
  12. Andy and the rockits – i told you
  13. Andy and the rockits – race is on
  14. SquareD – Reggaeton Pink
  15. SquareD – Reggaeton Beanz
  16. SquareD – Reggaeton Moombah
  17. Cellardore – Searching For
  18. Cellardore – Tell Me Boy
  19. Plug ‘N’ Play – Time to Bob (Revil O. Remix)
  20. The Space Brothers – Everywhere I Go (Original Mix)
  21. DJ Dimitri – Voice (Vector Mode Rmx)
  22. DJ Dimitri – Voice (Say Yeahhh)
