First Thing Monday: 2023-05-08

Written by on May 8, 2023

  1. the guess who – Pain Train
  2. The Guess Who – New Mother Nature
  3. The Guess Who – No Time
  4. extreme noise terror – deceived
  5. extreme noise terror – shock treatment
  6. operation octopus – prayer for brains
  7. operation octopus – this is the dope
  8. ash gale – sing my way
  9. friends – the devil in me
  10. the fridays – supergirl
  11. free genie – miracle bread
  12. the grip weeds – save my life
  13. X is Y – whispering
  14. Jasmin Jones – day spring
  15. the aardvarks – fly away
  16. grinspoon – sickfest
  17. joe jones – the mindbender
  18. joe jones – there is a mountain
  19. the excellent sides of swamp dogg – the world beyond
  20. the excellent sides of swamp dogg – these are not my people
  21. Janvier Jones – Soul Searching
  22. Janvier Jones – Cool Blue
  23. Dr. Dre – keep their heads ringin’
  24. Dr. Dre – take a hit
  25. Jack Junior – Play It Again
  26. Jack Junior – Say What
  27. The KLF – Last Train to Trancentral remix 1
  28. The KLF – Last Train to Trancentral remix 2
