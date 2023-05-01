First Thing Monday: 2023-05-01

Written by on May 1, 2023

  1. Master’s apprentices – buried and dead
  2. Master’s apprentices – poor boy
  3. Master’s apprentices – elevator driver
  4. Robert Plant – Helen of troy
  5. Robert Plant – Billy’s revenge
  6. Robert Plant – ship of fools
  7. the falling trees – don’t blame me
  8. fear in Dakota – days
  9. fear in Dakota – peace of mine
  10. Fear in Dakota – written in the sand
  11. Heather Frahn – brand new day
  12. Rebecca Moore – pretty big mess
  13. Belinda Moody Sextet – Re-Turning
  14. Bonnie Mercer – i wish i might
  15. Natalie merchant – Frozen Charlotte
  16. Natalie merchant – ophelia
  17. Joe Jones – Ivan the terrible
  18. Jackie Moore – something in a look
  19. Jackie Moore – time
  20. Cathy Menezes – waves of seven
  21. Jessica Cleaves – I envy the sunshine
  22. King Britt Sister Gertrude Morgan – take the Lord along
  23. MrJuan – El Nuevo Son
  24. MrJuan – Le Bob Stylin
  25. Jack Junior – Someone 2 Hold
  26. Jack Junior – Dreamin Aint Enough
