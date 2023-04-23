First Thing Monday: 2023-04-23

Written by on April 23, 2023

  1. John Vincent and Celsius 69 – jungle music
  2. John Vincent and Celsius 69 – the flasher
  3. John Vincent and Celsius 69 – I forgive you
  4. the scavengers – routine
  5. smashed executive – TV
  6. David Washington – looking for dorothy
  7. Washington state – reappear
  8. Melissa waters – what way
  9. Vincent’s chair – one in a million
  10. The Villenettes – gravedigger
  11. The Villenettes – ghost train
  12. Kimberley Wheeler’s Roadside holiday – merry go round
  14. Kimberley wheeler’s Roadside holiday – down this road
  15. while and matthews – walk the line
  16. while and matthews – distant as the poles
  17. the ting tings – we walk
  18. Shakatak – Nocturne
  19. Shakatak – Deadline
  20. Shakatak – Twilight Time
  21. the future kind – Simon says
  22. Chico and Buddy – let’s have a ball
  23. Jackie Moore – If
  24. Jackie Moore – clean up your own yard
  25. Los van van – Llegada
  26. Los Latinos – quemando
  27. chimes – woke up this morning
  28. Dorothy Norwood – he’s a friend
  29. Caron Wheeler – soul street
  30. Caron Wheeler – this is mine
  31. On1 – 20Step
  32. On1 – Where U At
