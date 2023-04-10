First Thing Monday: 2023-04-10

- Leonie Wheeler – we march
- June Mills – I’ll be the one
- June Mills – you slipped away
- one inch punch – that way
- Tara Jane O’Neil – dig in
- the asteroid belt – astro black
- the asteroid belt – do whats right
- anatone – gold
- anatone – higher
- anatone – shine
- sounds INC – taboo
- Herbie Mann – it ain’t necessarily so
- Eddie Harris – Live right now
- Keith Jarrett – mortgage on my soul
- Shakatak – Nights Over Tokyo
- Shakatak – Runaway Bay
- Shakatak – Quiet Storm
- one second bridge – fifth season
- Substuff – Deluded Reality
- Substuff – Empty Inside
- Detz – let me go 2steppa mix
- Detz – always there 2step mix
- Blank & Jones – Watching The Waves (Svenson & Gielen Remix)
Reader's opinions