First Thing Monday: 2023-04-10

  1. Leonie Wheeler – we march
  2. June Mills – I’ll be the one
  3. June Mills – you slipped away
  4. one inch punch – that way
  5. Tara Jane O’Neil – dig in
  6. the asteroid belt – astro black
  7. the asteroid belt – do whats right
  8. anatone – gold
  9. anatone – higher
  10. anatone – shine
  11. sounds INC – taboo
  12. Herbie Mann – it ain’t necessarily so
  13. Eddie Harris – Live right now
  14. Keith Jarrett – mortgage on my soul
  15. Shakatak – Nights Over Tokyo
  16. Shakatak – Runaway Bay
  17. Shakatak – Quiet Storm
  18. one second bridge – fifth season
  19. Substuff – Deluded Reality
  20. Substuff – Empty Inside
  21. Detz – let me go 2steppa mix
  22. Detz – always there 2step mix
  23. Blank & Jones – Watching The Waves (Svenson & Gielen Remix)
