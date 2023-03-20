First Thing Monday: 2023-03-20

- guru guru – stone in
- The Seeds – out of the question
- The Seeds – travel with your mind
- Guru Guru – Der LSD Marsch
- Cameron Milford – highway wind
- Jordan Millar – Maps
- neon knights – wondrous oblivion
- neon knights – commencer
- new manic spree – deranged
- the dainty morsels – i have seen
- the dainty morsels – Mr and Mrs Soil
- the little blue bees – old war horse
- the little blue bees – Lily
- the little blue bees – praying for you
- Ted Sirota’s Rebel Souls – Ten
- Gil Scott-Heron & Brian Jackson – the bottle
- Hil St. Soul – Copasetik & Cool
- Hil St. Soul – Shine
- Lifeonastring – Track 2
- Lifeonastring – Track 3
- DJ Mind-X – Nightingale (Suspicious Remix)
- Plastic Angel – Enter The Darkroom
- Komakino – Man On Mars (DJ Jan Remix)
- DJ Dimitri – Voice (Vector Mode Remix)
- CJ Stone – shine (heart of stone mix)
