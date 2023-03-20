First Thing Monday: 2023-03-20

Written by on March 20, 2023

  1. guru guru – stone in
  2. The Seeds – out of the question
  3. The Seeds – travel with your mind
  4. Guru Guru – Der LSD Marsch
  5. Cameron Milford – highway wind
  6. Jordan Millar – Maps
  7. neon knights – wondrous oblivion
  8. neon knights – commencer
  9. new manic spree – deranged
  10. the dainty morsels – i have seen
  11. the dainty morsels – Mr and Mrs Soil
  12. the little blue bees – old war horse
  13. the little blue bees – Lily
  14. the little blue bees – praying for you
  15. Ted Sirota’s Rebel Souls – Ten
  16. Gil Scott-Heron & Brian Jackson – the bottle
  17. Hil St. Soul – Copasetik & Cool
  18. Hil St. Soul – Shine
  19. Lifeonastring – Track 2
  20. Lifeonastring – Track 3
  21. DJ Mind-X – Nightingale (Suspicious Remix)
  22. Plastic Angel – Enter The Darkroom
  23. Komakino – Man On Mars (DJ Jan Remix)
  24. DJ Dimitri – Voice (Vector Mode Remix)
  25. CJ Stone – shine (heart of stone mix)
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Powersurge: 2023-03-19

Current track

Title

Artist