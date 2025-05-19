Feedback Loop: 2025-05-19

  1. Tuckshop – Clockwork
  2. Badland Caravan – Suit & Tie
  3. Dandy Buzzkills – You’ll See Why
  4. the Coogees – Psilocybin
  5. The Packets – Does That Make Me Weird?
  6. The Hammer Horrors – Tombstone Shuffle
  7. Twenty 2nd Sect – Hell
  8. Witch Hunt – Sun
  9. CageFly – The Sun! The Sun! The Light Of The World
  10. Shakey – I Am Single
  11. Jules Sheldon – The Esplanade
  12. The Gamma Rays – Stalker
  13. The Mushniks – Valley Girl
  14. The Gamma Rays – Casbah
  15. Mark’s Not Here – The Cannibal Song
  16. Mark’s Not Here – The Politician
