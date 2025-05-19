Feedback Loop: 2025-05-19
Written by Playlist Robot on May 19, 2025
- Tuckshop – Clockwork
- Badland Caravan – Suit & Tie
- Dandy Buzzkills – You’ll See Why
- the Coogees – Psilocybin
- The Packets – Does That Make Me Weird?
- The Hammer Horrors – Tombstone Shuffle
- Twenty 2nd Sect – Hell
- Witch Hunt – Sun
- CageFly – The Sun! The Sun! The Light Of The World
- Shakey – I Am Single
- Jules Sheldon – The Esplanade
- The Gamma Rays – Stalker
- The Mushniks – Valley Girl
- The Gamma Rays – Casbah
- Mark’s Not Here – The Cannibal Song
- Mark’s Not Here – The Politician