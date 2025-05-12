Feedback Loop: 2025-05-12
Written by Playlist Robot on May 12, 2025
- The Vains – Pickleback
- The Dandy Buzzkills – Things You Keep
- loverlover – No One Heard A Thing
- Dole Manchild – SURFING IN THE NIGHT TIME
- Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
- Supertaste – Supernova
- Hollow Ship – Agent
- Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Weird World Awoke
- Tame Impala – Half Full Glass of Wine
- Terra Rouge – Kissing Girls
- Amber Rose – Monster
- Public Figures – Onto Something
- Gut Health – The Recipe
- FREE DRINKS – FIGHT THE WAVE
- Mannequin Death Squad – Everybody’s Movin’