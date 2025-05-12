Feedback Loop: 2025-05-12

Written by on May 12, 2025

  1. The Vains – Pickleback
  2. The Dandy Buzzkills – Things You Keep
  3. loverlover – No One Heard A Thing
  4. Dole Manchild – SURFING IN THE NIGHT TIME
  5. Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
  6. Supertaste – Supernova
  7. Hollow Ship – Agent
  8. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Weird World Awoke
  9. Tame Impala – Half Full Glass of Wine
  10. Terra Rouge – Kissing Girls
  11. Amber Rose – Monster
  12. Public Figures – Onto Something
  13. Gut Health – The Recipe
  14. FREE DRINKS – FIGHT THE WAVE
  15. Mannequin Death Squad – Everybody’s Movin’
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Mondo Trasho: 2025-05-12

Previous post

Frontears: 2025-05-12

Current track

Title

Artist