Feedback Loop: 2025-04-21
Written by Playlist Robot on April 21, 2025
- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Deadstick
- Magic Machine – Escapism
- The Vains – Woman on the Brink
- Frankie and the Witch Fingers – Total Reset
- Badland Caravan – Medusa Blues
- Nice Biscuit – The Star
- People of the Sun – Last Song (Keep Burning)
- The Slow Light – Cinema of the Mind
- The Miffs – Do Right By The Ones You Love
- SLOMO SAPIENS – Fangs
- Mannequin Death Squad – Fight You
- Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Kerosene