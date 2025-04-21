Feedback Loop: 2025-04-21

Written by on April 21, 2025

  1. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Deadstick
  2. Magic Machine – Escapism
  3. The Vains – Woman on the Brink
  4. Frankie and the Witch Fingers – Total Reset
  5. Badland Caravan – Medusa Blues
  6. Nice Biscuit – The Star
  7. People of the Sun – Last Song (Keep Burning)
  8. The Slow Light – Cinema of the Mind
  9. The Miffs – Do Right By The Ones You Love
  10. SLOMO SAPIENS – Fangs
  11. Mannequin Death Squad – Fight You
  12. Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Kerosene
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Mondo Trasho: 2025-04-21

Previous post

Frontears: 2025-04-21

Current track

Title

Artist