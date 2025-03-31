Feedback Loop: 2025-03-31

Written by on March 31, 2025

  1. Witch Hunt – Benzo Dream
  2. Sugar Tongue – Until You Got Me High
  3. Emerauld – In The First Place (stripped back)
  4. Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Getaway
  5. The Empty Threats – Phone Call
  6. War Room – Bossa 1
  7. Hollow Ship – Magic Mountain
  8. Dandy Buzzkills – Things You Keep
  9. DEW – MARBLES (DEMO)
  10. Frankie and the Witch Fingers – You Got It
  11. ned baulderstone – A Place For Us
  12. My Cherie – Glitter Star
  13. The Strangers – 4:21
  14. Jachin Mee – Blow By Blow By Blow
  15. Alexander Flood – Life Is A Rhythm
