Feedback Loop: 2025-03-31
Written by Playlist Robot on March 31, 2025
- Witch Hunt – Benzo Dream
- Sugar Tongue – Until You Got Me High
- Emerauld – In The First Place (stripped back)
- Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Getaway
- The Empty Threats – Phone Call
- War Room – Bossa 1
- Hollow Ship – Magic Mountain
- Dandy Buzzkills – Things You Keep
- DEW – MARBLES (DEMO)
- Frankie and the Witch Fingers – You Got It
- ned baulderstone – A Place For Us
- My Cherie – Glitter Star
- The Strangers – 4:21
- Jachin Mee – Blow By Blow By Blow
- Alexander Flood – Life Is A Rhythm