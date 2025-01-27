Feedback Loop: 2025-01-27



  1. babyteeth – Runt
  2. L7 – Shitlist
  3. The Breeders – Do You Love Me Now?
  4. babyteeth` – Baseball Annie
  5. Amyl and the Sniffers – Maggot
  6. Shampoo – Trouble
  7. Bikini Kill – Carnival
  8. Scary Bitches – Lesbian Vampyres From Outer Space
