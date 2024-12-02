Feedback Loop: 2024-12-02

Written by on December 2, 2024

  1. The Vains – Woman On The Brink
  2. Pity Lips – Cellular
  3. Pest Control – Close Contact
  4. Courtney Barnett – Nameless, Faceless
  5. TOWNS – Safe To Stay
  6. Swan Reach – Mouse
  7. RAT!hammock – Mud
  8. The Dandy Buzzkills – The Moth
  9. Billiam – My Metronome
  10. coldwave – Italia ’06
  11. Twine – Future Exhales
  12. The Munch – Pass By
  13. Amyl and the Sniffers – Jerkin’
  14. Kurralta Park – Contact Sports
  15. Jess Johns – Stranger
  16. Workhorse – Rode A River
