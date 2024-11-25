Feedback Loop: 2024-11-25

Written by on November 25, 2024

  1. Hepe Mateh – The Funky Drummer
  2. Nice Biscuit – I Feel Love
  3. Bananagun – Those Who Came Before
  4. The Lazy Eyes – Where’s My Brain???
  5. KOSMETIKA – Automobile
  6. Frankie and the Witch Fingers – Bonehead
  7. Beans – Ditsy Rich
  8. The Black Angels – Estimate
  9. Alexander Flood – Life Is A Rhythm (feat. Cazeaux O.S.L.O)
  10. Slowmango – Montgolfier
  11. Sons Of Zoku – Hunters (Acoustic)
  12. Hot Apple Band – Not Today
  13. Private Function – Sleep Paralysis
  14. coldwave – Haircut Song
  15. Twine – Sleeping Dogs
  16. Placement – It’s Over
  17. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Another Reincarnation
  18. GHOSTWOMAN – Dead and Gone
  19. Broken Waves – Do You Understand?
  20. Tell Mama – Freedom Rising
  21. The Vovos – Obvia
  22. Full Flower Moon Band – Come And Be
  23. Radium Dolls – Tractor Parts
  24. The Buoys – Holding On
  25. Looch – Teenage Stoners
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Mondo Trasho: 2024-11-25

Previous post

Frontears: 2024-11-25

Current track

Title

Artist