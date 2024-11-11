Feedback Loop: 2024-11-11

Written by on November 11, 2024

  1. Talking Heads – Warning Sign
  2. The Genevieves – Bloody Nose
  3. David Bowie – Breaking Glass
  4. The B-52s – Give Me Back My Man
  5. The Empty Threats – Sightseeing
  6. IDLES – 1049 Gotho
