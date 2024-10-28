Feedback Loop: 2024-10-28

Written by on October 28, 2024

  1. BIRD ISLAND – Round and Round
  2. Bromham – Adulthood
  3. The Vains – Woman on the Brink
  4. Amyl and the Sniffers – Motorbike Song
  5. Girl and Girl – The Cow
  6. Jess Day – London
  7. Fair Call – StickiTuDaMan
  8. Gut Health – Uh Oh
  9. Exit Plan – Put Down
  10. Colourblind – Let it Slip
  11. Heinous Crimes – How Long
  12. Pink Duke – Long Way Down
  13. Babe Rainbow – Long Live The Wilderness
  14. ORB – O.R.B.
  15. Kitchen Witch – Glitch
  16. Coldwave – The Ants
  17. Osees – Unusual and Cruel
  18. Nice Biscuit – Rain
  19. Druid Fluids – Swell
  20. Tame Impala – Desire Be, Desire Go
  21. The Genevieves – Adore You
  22. Full Flower Moon Band – Illegal Things
  23. Hot Apple Band – Bobbin’ For Apples
  24. Jessica Luxx – Unspeakable Things
  25. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Her and I (Slow Jam 2)
