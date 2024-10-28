Feedback Loop: 2024-10-28

- BIRD ISLAND – Round and Round
- Bromham – Adulthood
- The Vains – Woman on the Brink
- Amyl and the Sniffers – Motorbike Song
- Girl and Girl – The Cow
- Jess Day – London
- Fair Call – StickiTuDaMan
- Gut Health – Uh Oh
- Exit Plan – Put Down
- Colourblind – Let it Slip
- Heinous Crimes – How Long
- Pink Duke – Long Way Down
- Babe Rainbow – Long Live The Wilderness
- ORB – O.R.B.
- Kitchen Witch – Glitch
- Coldwave – The Ants
- Osees – Unusual and Cruel
- Nice Biscuit – Rain
- Druid Fluids – Swell
- Tame Impala – Desire Be, Desire Go
- The Genevieves – Adore You
- Full Flower Moon Band – Illegal Things
- Hot Apple Band – Bobbin’ For Apples
- Jessica Luxx – Unspeakable Things
- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Her and I (Slow Jam 2)
Reader's opinions