Feedback Loop: 2024-09-23

  1. babyteeth – Baseball Annie
  2. Halftime Oranges (SMATHO) – Still Alive
  3. The Chats – Identity Theft
  4. The Empty Heads – Bin Day
  5. The Vains – Strut
  6. Arctic Monkeys – Fluorescent Adolescent
  7. Molly Rocket – She’s Cruel
  8. The Empty Heads – Warning Signs
  9. Green Day – Holiday
  10. Rage Against The Machine – Bulls on Parade
  11. Amyl and the Sniffers – Chewing Gum
  12. Steriogram – Walkie Talkie Man
  13. Placement – Disintergrate
  14. Violet Harlot – Demon Girl
  15. SWEAT – Red Wave
