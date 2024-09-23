Feedback Loop: 2024-09-23
Written by Playlist Robot on September 23, 2024
- babyteeth – Baseball Annie
- Halftime Oranges (SMATHO) – Still Alive
- The Chats – Identity Theft
- The Empty Heads – Bin Day
- The Vains – Strut
- Arctic Monkeys – Fluorescent Adolescent
- Molly Rocket – She’s Cruel
- The Empty Heads – Warning Signs
- Green Day – Holiday
- Rage Against The Machine – Bulls on Parade
- Amyl and the Sniffers – Chewing Gum
- Steriogram – Walkie Talkie Man
- Placement – Disintergrate
- Violet Harlot – Demon Girl
- SWEAT – Red Wave