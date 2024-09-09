Feedback Loop: 2024-09-09

- Hepe Mateh – Marv’s Move
- Frankie and the Witch Fingers – ZAM
- Dandy Buzzkills – The Moth – Demo 2
- MACEY – Union St
- Apollo Lane – BLANK WALLS
- DEW – MARBLES (DEMO)
- Nice Biscuit – Fade Away
- Full Flower Moon Band – NY-LA
- Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Celebration
- The Goolee’s – Rapid Bay
- Jess Day – Softness
- TUSHAR – Feels Like A Start
- The Vovos – Hanahaki Disease
- Grinding Eyes – Read Between The Lines
- Puree – Five Dollar Stranger
- Flowerbed – Detective
- The Genevieves – Parts
- The Murlocs – Step and Stagger
- Steal Capz – Can’t Find My Grinder
- Bird Island – See Through!
- Druid Fluids – Sour’s Happy Fantasy
- ORB – Morph
- Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Revenge
- The Empty Threats – Evil Eye
- Gut Health – Stiletto
Reader's opinions