Feedback Loop: 2024-08-19

Written by on August 19, 2024

  1. Johnny Pate & Adam Wade – Brother on the Run
  2. David Shire – The Taking of Pelham 123
  3. Booker T & the MG’s – Time is Tight
  4. Pete and Dud – Bedazzled
  5. Jason Hoberg – If it’s Gonna rain
  6. The Kinks – Percy
  7. Urban Guerillas – My Kind
  8. Vic Conrad – Arlo’s on the move
  9. Disposable Heroes of Hypocrisy – Television, the drug of the nation
  10. Mick Medew & The Mesmerisers – Big Rain
  11. Mono Kiosko – Acid test
  12. mono Kiosko – Forbidden Fruit
  13. The Fauves – It’s not ’74 anymore
  14. Johnny Seagull and the Chips – i deal in fire
  15. The Murlocs – Loopholes
  16. The Empty Threats – Two Years
  17. Frankie and the Witch Fingers – Simulator
  18. Placement – Disintergrate
  19. Billiam – Shawn Kerri’s Grave
  20. Gut Health – Barbarella
  21. ORB – You Do
  22. Hepe Mateh – Gazelle Folk
  23. Puree – Figure It Out
  24. The Fuss – Glass Houses
  25. Nice Biscuit – Fade Away
  26. Amyl and the Sniffers – U Should Not Be Doing That
  27. Maisie B – Pull The Rug
  28. Lucas Day – Deja Vu
