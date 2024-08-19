Feedback Loop: 2024-08-19

- Johnny Pate & Adam Wade – Brother on the Run
- David Shire – The Taking of Pelham 123
- Booker T & the MG’s – Time is Tight
- Pete and Dud – Bedazzled
- Jason Hoberg – If it’s Gonna rain
- The Kinks – Percy
- Urban Guerillas – My Kind
- Vic Conrad – Arlo’s on the move
- Disposable Heroes of Hypocrisy – Television, the drug of the nation
- Mick Medew & The Mesmerisers – Big Rain
- Mono Kiosko – Acid test
- mono Kiosko – Forbidden Fruit
- The Fauves – It’s not ’74 anymore
- Johnny Seagull and the Chips – i deal in fire
- The Murlocs – Loopholes
- The Empty Threats – Two Years
- Frankie and the Witch Fingers – Simulator
- Placement – Disintergrate
- Billiam – Shawn Kerri’s Grave
- Gut Health – Barbarella
- ORB – You Do
- Hepe Mateh – Gazelle Folk
- Puree – Figure It Out
- The Fuss – Glass Houses
- Nice Biscuit – Fade Away
- Amyl and the Sniffers – U Should Not Be Doing That
- Maisie B – Pull The Rug
- Lucas Day – Deja Vu
