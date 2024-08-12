Feedback Loop: 2024-08-12

Written by on August 12, 2024

  1. The Vains – Pickleback
  2. DEW – MARBLES (DEMO)
  3. Frankie and the Witch Fingers – Electricide
  4. Thee Oh Sees – Withered Hand
  5. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Her and I (Slow Jam 2)
  6. The Flaming Lips – Race For The Prize
  7. Santana – Soul Sacrifice
  8. Jimi Hendrix – Spanish Castle Magic
  9. Jay Reatard – An Ugly Death
  10. Ty Segall – Every 1’s a Winner
  11. DEW – HALF A MAN (DEMO)
  12. The White Stripes – Fell In Love With A Girl
  13. Thee Oh Sees – The Dream
  14. Tame Impala – Half Full Glass of Wine
  15. DEW – RIPTIDE (DEMO)
  16. Frankie and The Witch Fingers – Thinking About You
  17. The Beets – Cold Lips
  18. Placement – Disintergrate
