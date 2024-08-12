Feedback Loop: 2024-08-12

- The Vains – Pickleback
- DEW – MARBLES (DEMO)
- Frankie and the Witch Fingers – Electricide
- Thee Oh Sees – Withered Hand
- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Her and I (Slow Jam 2)
- The Flaming Lips – Race For The Prize
- Santana – Soul Sacrifice
- Jimi Hendrix – Spanish Castle Magic
- Jay Reatard – An Ugly Death
- Ty Segall – Every 1’s a Winner
- DEW – HALF A MAN (DEMO)
- The White Stripes – Fell In Love With A Girl
- Thee Oh Sees – The Dream
- Tame Impala – Half Full Glass of Wine
- DEW – RIPTIDE (DEMO)
- Frankie and The Witch Fingers – Thinking About You
- The Beets – Cold Lips
- Placement – Disintergrate
