Feedback Loop: 2024-07-22

Written by on July 22, 2024

  1. ORB – Golden Arch
  2. Tonix – I Was Asleep
  3. Looch – Teenage Stoners
  4. Pity Lips – Cellular
  5. Mum Friends – Clean
  6. Bird Island – See Through!
  7. Weekend Rage – The Ropes
  8. Divebar Youth – sharp tongue
  9. Jessica Luxx – Unspeakable Things
  10. Full Flower Moon Band – Illegal Things
  11. Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Keeps Ya Head Up
  12. Nice Biscuit – The Star
  13. Teenage Joans – INTIFADA
  14. GUM, Ambrose Kenny-Smith – Minor Setback
  15. My Cherie – You Still Have My Heart (Live)
  16. Sofia Menguita – If You
  17. The Mondays – New York Movie
  18. Placement – Lost Sun
  19. Exit Plan – Long Love Letter To No One
  20. St. Loki – Cicada
