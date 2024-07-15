Feedback Loop: 2024-07-15

- The Vains – Pickleback
- Ricky Albeck – Against The Wall
- Nick Drake – From The Morning
- Crosby, Stills & Nash – Helplessly Hoping
- Bob Dylan – Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright
- Jeff Buckley – Lover, You Should’ve Come Over
- Caressa – Suzie’s Seats
- Townes Van Zandt – Dead Flowers
- Leonard Cohen – Hey, That’s No Way To Say Goodbye
- Dieter Horvat – The Escape
- Workhorse – Darkness
- Siberian Tiger – Water The Plants
- James Mcq – Westgate
- Charley Crockett – Things Have Gone To Pieces
- Rusty Clanton – Married in the Morning
- Perfect 50 – The Lake
- blush – are u ok?
- Courtney Barnett – Rae Street
