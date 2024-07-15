Feedback Loop: 2024-07-15

Written by on July 15, 2024

  1. The Vains – Pickleback
  2. Ricky Albeck – Against The Wall
  3. Nick Drake – From The Morning
  4. Crosby, Stills & Nash – Helplessly Hoping
  5. Bob Dylan – Don’t Think Twice, It’s Alright
  6. Jeff Buckley – Lover, You Should’ve Come Over
  7. Caressa – Suzie’s Seats
  8. Townes Van Zandt – Dead Flowers
  9. Leonard Cohen – Hey, That’s No Way To Say Goodbye
  10. Dieter Horvat – The Escape
  11. Workhorse – Darkness
  12. Siberian Tiger – Water The Plants
  13. James Mcq – Westgate
  14. Charley Crockett – Things Have Gone To Pieces
  15. Rusty Clanton – Married in the Morning
  16. Perfect 50 – The Lake
  17. blush – are u ok?
  18. Courtney Barnett – Rae Street
Mondo Trasho: 2024-07-15

Frontears: 2024-07-15

