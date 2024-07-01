Feedback Loop: 2024-07-01

Written by on July 1, 2024

  1. Sonic Youth – Kool Thing
  2. The Bennies – Trip Report
  3. Courtney Barnett – Pedestrian at Best
  4. System of a Down – Aerials
  5. Mom Jeans – Edward 40hands
  6. Squeeze – Cool For Cats
  7. Amyl and the Sniffers – I’m Not A Loser
  8. The Munch – Puddle
  9. The 745 – Jetty Wetter
  10. Big Town – 2057
  11. Twine – My God
  12. Workhorse – No Photographs
  13. Regina Spektor – That Time
  14. Magic Dirt – Ice
  15. Body Horrors – Hate Crimes
  16. Oscar The Wild – Kiss Me, Aphrodite
  17. The Stranglers – Golden Brown
  18. blur – Parklife
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Mondo Trasho: 2024-07-01

Previous post

Frontears: 2024-07-01

Current track

Title

Artist