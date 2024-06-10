Feedback Loop: 2024-06-10

- ORB – Morph
- The Hazys – Contradict
- DJC – Burning Out
- Puree – Fresh Squeeze
- Full Cream – Briefcase
- The Genevieves – Pumpkins
- The Maggie Pills – City Rats
- DEW – RipTide (DEMO)
- Druid Fluids – Sour’s Happy Fantasy
- Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Times Up
- Baby Candy – Riffy Ponting
- The Murlocs – Space Cadet
- Maisie – Overflow
- February Clouds – Stutter
- BoJa – AYY!
- Jon Ann – Truth or Dare
- babyteeth – hypothermia
- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – I’m In Your Mind
- Frankie and the Witch Fingers – Where’s Your Reality?
- The Sundials – Do It For Myself
- Placement – Disintergrate
- TOWNHOUSE – Pick UP
- Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Bill’s Mandolin
Reader's opinions