Feedback Loop: 2024-06-10

Written by on June 10, 2024

  1. ORB – Morph
  2. The Hazys – Contradict
  3. DJC – Burning Out
  4. Puree – Fresh Squeeze
  5. Full Cream – Briefcase
  6. The Genevieves – Pumpkins
  7. The Maggie Pills – City Rats
  8. DEW – RipTide (DEMO)
  9. Druid Fluids – Sour’s Happy Fantasy
  10. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Times Up
  11. Baby Candy – Riffy Ponting
  12. The Murlocs – Space Cadet
  13. Maisie – Overflow
  14. February Clouds – Stutter
  15. BoJa – AYY!
  16. Jon Ann – Truth or Dare
  17. babyteeth – hypothermia
  18. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – I’m In Your Mind
  19. Frankie and the Witch Fingers – Where’s Your Reality?
  20. The Sundials – Do It For Myself
  21. Placement – Disintergrate
  22. TOWNHOUSE – Pick UP
  23. Psychedelic Porn Crumpets – Bill’s Mandolin
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

Mondo Trasho: 2024-06-10

Previous post

Frontears: 2024-06-10

Current track

Title

Artist