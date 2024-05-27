Feedback Loop: 2024-05-27

  1. Marlin kites – Social Butterflies
  2. Molly Rocket – God Damn
  3. Los Palms – From the Shadows
  4. Puree – I Guess You Were Right
  5. Sacraficial Larynx – Critical Sleep Theory
  6. War Room – The Top Floor
  7. The Murlocs – Occupied
  8. ORB – Morph
  9. Looch – CHOOF
  10. Jayne Doe – User
  11. Sofia Menguita – Puddle Jumping
  12. Dexter Lahiff – Stacy
  13. The Stripp – Alien Queen
  14. The Maggie Pills – City Rats
  15. Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Slug
  16. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Iron Lung
  17. Ricky Albeck – She Wasn’t Anyone
  18. Swapmeet – I Wish I
  19. Jon Ann – Smoked All My Cigarettes
  20. Flowerbed – Covered In Green
  21. Loopole – Echoes
  22. PASH – Mother (demo)
  23. Tame Impala – Let It Happen
