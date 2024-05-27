Feedback Loop: 2024-05-27

- Marlin kites – Social Butterflies
- Molly Rocket – God Damn
- Los Palms – From the Shadows
- Puree – I Guess You Were Right
- Sacraficial Larynx – Critical Sleep Theory
- War Room – The Top Floor
- The Murlocs – Occupied
- ORB – Morph
- Looch – CHOOF
- Jayne Doe – User
- Sofia Menguita – Puddle Jumping
- Dexter Lahiff – Stacy
- The Stripp – Alien Queen
- The Maggie Pills – City Rats
- Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Slug
- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Iron Lung
- Ricky Albeck – She Wasn’t Anyone
- Swapmeet – I Wish I
- Jon Ann – Smoked All My Cigarettes
- Flowerbed – Covered In Green
- Loopole – Echoes
- PASH – Mother (demo)
- Tame Impala – Let It Happen
Reader's opinions