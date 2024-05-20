Feedback Loop: 2024-05-20

Written by on May 20, 2024

  1. O.R.B – Can’t Do That
  2. Northbri – Satisfied
  3. Full Cream – Briefcase
  4. Druid Fluids – Then, Now, Again & Again
  5. Dole Manchild – SURFING IN THE NIGHT TIME
  6. The Genevieves – Parts
  7. Swapmeet – Lucky
  8. Emerauld – My Worth
  9. Frankie and The Witch Fingers – Weird Dog
  10. DEW – Got Away (demo)
  11. The Maggie Pills – GOLD
  12. The Hydes – Don’t You Worry
  13. Nice Biscuit – Passing Over
  14. Marlin Kites – Social Butterflies
  15. David Byrne and Brian Eno – Strange Overtones
  16. The Beatles – Ticket To Ride
  17. matt maltese – Krystal
  18. LAUSSE THE CAT – Redstripe Rhapsody
  19. Mk.gee – Dream Police
  20. jadu heart – Galaxy Surfing
