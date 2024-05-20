Feedback Loop: 2024-05-20

- O.R.B – Can’t Do That
- Northbri – Satisfied
- Full Cream – Briefcase
- Druid Fluids – Then, Now, Again & Again
- Dole Manchild – SURFING IN THE NIGHT TIME
- The Genevieves – Parts
- Swapmeet – Lucky
- Emerauld – My Worth
- Frankie and The Witch Fingers – Weird Dog
- DEW – Got Away (demo)
- The Maggie Pills – GOLD
- The Hydes – Don’t You Worry
- Nice Biscuit – Passing Over
- Marlin Kites – Social Butterflies
- David Byrne and Brian Eno – Strange Overtones
- The Beatles – Ticket To Ride
- matt maltese – Krystal
- LAUSSE THE CAT – Redstripe Rhapsody
- Mk.gee – Dream Police
- jadu heart – Galaxy Surfing
Reader's opinions