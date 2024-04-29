Feedback Loop: 2024-04-29

Written by on April 29, 2024

  1. Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Realest
  2. The Empty Threats – Boys In The Gutter
  3. ORB – Space Between The Planets
  4. Druid Fluids – Into Me I See
  5. Maisie – Sugar For Dinner
  6. The Miffs – Two Left Hands
  7. The Neptune Power Federation – I Put a Spell on You
  8. Arabella and the Heist – What’s The Plan?
  9. Frankie and the Witch Fingers – Cavehead
  10. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – The River (Live In Luxembourg)
  11. The Stripp – Alien Queen
  12. Ethanol Blend – Hayfever
  13. Los Palms – Sunday Death Drive
  14. STONER – A Million Beers
  15. The Murlocs – Loopholes
  16. Newgate Crowd – Change of Mood
  17. Velvet Starlings – Emerald Isle
  18. St Loki – Airhead
  19. Roadkill – Milkshake Man
  20. clamor – only yearning
  21. LOLA – BATSHIT
  22. The Effends – Chief Wiggum
