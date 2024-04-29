Feedback Loop: 2024-04-29

- Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice – Realest
- The Empty Threats – Boys In The Gutter
- ORB – Space Between The Planets
- Druid Fluids – Into Me I See
- Maisie – Sugar For Dinner
- The Miffs – Two Left Hands
- The Neptune Power Federation – I Put a Spell on You
- Arabella and the Heist – What’s The Plan?
- Frankie and the Witch Fingers – Cavehead
- King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – The River (Live In Luxembourg)
- The Stripp – Alien Queen
- Ethanol Blend – Hayfever
- Los Palms – Sunday Death Drive
- STONER – A Million Beers
- The Murlocs – Loopholes
- Newgate Crowd – Change of Mood
- Velvet Starlings – Emerald Isle
- St Loki – Airhead
- Roadkill – Milkshake Man
- clamor – only yearning
- LOLA – BATSHIT
- The Effends – Chief Wiggum
