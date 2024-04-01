Feedback Loop: 2024-04-01

Written by on April 1, 2024

  1. The Vains – Pickleback
  2. The Vovos – Horse of Freedom
  3. Molly Rocket – Sick Puppy
  4. The Vovos – Ditzy and Upset
  5. Oscar The Wild – Multicolour
  6. The Vovos – Hanahaki Disease
  7. Mums Favourite – Wind In The Willows
  8. The Vovos – Ernie
  9. Tell Mama – Fragile Woman
  10. The Vovos – Obvia
  11. The Vovos – Obvia ii
  12. The Vovos – Pink Milk
  13. DIVEBAR YOUTH, Cahli Blakers – PANIC
  14. The Vovos – Interlude
  15. The Vovos – Go Die In The Woods
  16. Dandy Buzzkills – The Moth
  17. The Vovos – Beth Needs a Girlfriend
  18. The Dainty Morsels – Lily of the Incas
  19. The Vovos – Hecate
