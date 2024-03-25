Feedback Loop: 2024-03-25

  1. The Vains – Pickleback
  2. Mums Favourite – Primrose
  3. Beddy Rays – Sway
  4. Dandy Buzzkills – The Moth
  5. Car Seat Headrest – Cute Thing
  6. Molly Rocket – Kiss You Dead
  7. The 745 – Patty Bought a Pulsar
  8. Mannequin Pussy – Sometimes
  9. Mark Curtis and the Flannelettes – Getaway
  10. PUP – Yukon
  11. Looch – Nurse Paul
  12. Sunsick Daisy – I’m Fine
  13. Molly Rocket – Rabbit Hole
  14. Melvins – Grinding Process – Demo
  15. CULL The Band – The Cull
  16. Vicious Pandas – Mexicana
  17. Pollyanna – Mars
  18. The Genevieves – Nothing Happened
  19. Fool’s Idol – Autumn I
