Feedback Loop: 2024-03-04
Written by Playlist Robot on March 4, 2024
- The Vains – Pickleback
- Soria Moria – Lil Ditty
- Boredoms – Jet Net
- Soria Moria – Exile
- amamanita axaxaxanax glass seer – locked in locked out
- Soria Moria – Alcove
- SLAYERORGANA – The CONFEDERACY of Independent Systems
- Soria Moria – Pirate Song
- AJJ – People II 2: Still Peoplin’
- Soria Moria – New New Song
- Mastodon – Blood and Thunder
- Soria Moria – Blue Hell
- HMLTD – To The Door
- Market – Told
- The Haxan Cloak – Raven’s Lament
- Cleopatrick – hometown
- Daft Punk – Short Circuit