Feedback Loop: 2024-03-04

Written by on March 4, 2024

  1. The Vains – Pickleback
  2. Soria Moria – Lil Ditty
  3. Boredoms – Jet Net
  4. Soria Moria – Exile
  5. amamanita axaxaxanax glass seer – locked in locked out
  6. Soria Moria – Alcove
  7. SLAYERORGANA – The CONFEDERACY of Independent Systems
  8. Soria Moria – Pirate Song
  9. AJJ – People II 2: Still Peoplin’
  10. Soria Moria – New New Song
  11. Mastodon – Blood and Thunder
  12. Soria Moria – Blue Hell
  13. HMLTD – To The Door
  14. Market – Told
  15. The Haxan Cloak – Raven’s Lament
  16. Cleopatrick – hometown
  17. Daft Punk – Short Circuit
