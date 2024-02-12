Feedback Loop: 2024-02-12

Written by on February 12, 2024

  1. The Vains – Pickleback
  2. Townhouse – Uninspired
  3. Short Stack – Sway Sway Baby
  4. Jon Ann – F With Me
  5. Royal Blood – Supermodel Avalanches
  6. Karnivool – Roquefort
  7. Violet Harlot – Frozen in Paradise
  8. Newgate Crowd – Remote
  9. Newgate Crowd – Change of Mood
  10. The Munch – Caterpillar
  11. The Vovos – Pink Milk
  12. The Effends – Colourblind
  13. Pelvis – Citizen’s Arrest
  14. The Genevieves – Words
  15. The Jackets – Wheels of Time
  16. Rain on Fridays – Slumber Party
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

A-Mix: 2024-02-12

Previous post

Frontears: 2024-02-12

Current track

Title

Artist