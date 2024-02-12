Feedback Loop: 2024-02-12
Written by Playlist Robot on February 12, 2024
- The Vains – Pickleback
- Townhouse – Uninspired
- Short Stack – Sway Sway Baby
- Jon Ann – F With Me
- Royal Blood – Supermodel Avalanches
- Karnivool – Roquefort
- Violet Harlot – Frozen in Paradise
- Newgate Crowd – Remote
- Newgate Crowd – Change of Mood
- The Munch – Caterpillar
- The Vovos – Pink Milk
- The Effends – Colourblind
- Pelvis – Citizen’s Arrest
- The Genevieves – Words
- The Jackets – Wheels of Time
- Rain on Fridays – Slumber Party