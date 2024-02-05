Feedback Loop: 2024-02-05

Written by on February 5, 2024

  1. The Vains – Pickleback
  2. Head In The Oven – Percy
  3. Steal Capz – Bait Dog
  4. Billiam – I Got a Girl (And She’s Got a Problem With You)
  5. King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard – Dead-Beat
  6. The Jackets – Attracted
  7. Velvet Starlings – She Said (She Said)
  8. Rocky’s Pride and Joy – Times Up
  9. Los Palms – Sandy
  10. Blue Lucy – Cold Dreams
  11. King Jeff and the How Are Yous – Omni Chronic
  12. The Vovos – Hanahaki Disease
  13. Flangipanis – Skate
  14. The Effends – Chief Wiggum
  15. Nice Biscuit – Fem Chem
  16. The Miffs – Faceless
  17. MANTRA – Emulator
  18. The Empty Heads – Bin Day
  19. Soria Moria – Pirate Song
  20. Maisie – Free Your Mind
  21. The Genevieves – Nothing Happened
  22. Good Luck Mary – GROSS! (demo)
  23. Fading Eclipse – Take You There
  24. War Room – Pumpkins
  25. The Empty Threats – Dear Sunshine
  26. Teenage Joans – My Dentist Hates Me!!!
  27. Newgate Crowd – Change of Mood
  28. The Munch – Stills (single)
  29. Dandy Buzzkills – The Moth
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Next post

A-Mix: 2024-02-05

Previous post

Frontears: 2024-02-05

Current track

Title

Artist