Feedback Loop: 2024-01-08

Written by on January 8, 2024

  1. Coldplay – A Rush of Blood to The Head
  2. Sticky Fingers – Fake A Smile
  3. DJC – Burning Out
  4. Coldplay – Yellow
  5. SASHA – LUNA
  6. Jamiroquai – Seven Days in Sunny June
  7. The Genevieves – Nothing Happened
  8. Good Luck Mary – White Flag
  9. Pink Floyd – Breathe (in the air)
  10. Bootleg Rascal – Psychotica
  11. Everyone You Know – The Drive
  12. Mako Road – All We Need
  13. DJC – Subside
  14. The Empty Heads – Bin Day (demo)
  15. The Vovos – Go Die In The Woods
  16. The Miffs – Faceless
  17. The Dainty Morsels – Nymphomaniac
  18. Mums Favourite – Joan of the Arcade
  19. Maisie – Overflow
  20. War Room – The Trouble With Me
Author

Playlist Robot

Author's archive
Reader's opinions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Continue reading

Previous post

Frontears: 2024-01-08

Current track

Title

Artist