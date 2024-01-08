Feedback Loop: 2024-01-08

- Coldplay – A Rush of Blood to The Head
- Sticky Fingers – Fake A Smile
- DJC – Burning Out
- Coldplay – Yellow
- SASHA – LUNA
- Jamiroquai – Seven Days in Sunny June
- The Genevieves – Nothing Happened
- Good Luck Mary – White Flag
- Pink Floyd – Breathe (in the air)
- Bootleg Rascal – Psychotica
- Everyone You Know – The Drive
- Mako Road – All We Need
- DJC – Subside
- The Empty Heads – Bin Day (demo)
- The Vovos – Go Die In The Woods
- The Miffs – Faceless
- The Dainty Morsels – Nymphomaniac
- Mums Favourite – Joan of the Arcade
- Maisie – Overflow
- War Room – The Trouble With Me
Reader's opinions